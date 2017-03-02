Nayarabale Crossing Restoration Continue

Fulton Hogan Hiways crew reinstating the Nayarabale Washout in Labasa. Photo: PACIFIC REACH LTD.

Access is being restored to Nayarabale Crossing in Labasa by a six-man crew from Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) following recent flash floods that had rendered the bridge impassable.

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority Maintenance programme to provide access to the Central, Northern and the Eastern divisions.

“Repairs will include the demolishing of the old deck to determine the condition of the underlying triple cell crossing before we can commence with reinstating the approaches,” said FHH Labasa Depot Manager, Isaac Rakabikabi.

The crew, he said, have constructed a temporary crossing adjacent to the washout to ease the movement of traffic and pedestrians.

Nayarabale is 33 kilometres from Labasa Town. More than 300 residents use the bridge, which is a critical link for farmers residing in villages within the Lovoniqio, Tabia, Nayarabale and Sevaci areas.

Debris, which was backing up the flow of water beneath the crossing, has being cleared and its reinstatement is expected to continue for at least another week.

PACIFIC REACH LTD