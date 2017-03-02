New Airport Terminal To Transform Visitor Experience

Airports Fiji Limited (AFL) are proud long-time partners of the ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards and used the successful event last month to showcase the Nadi Airport Terminal Modernization Project (NATMP).

The Hon. Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama said in his keynote address on at the 2016 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards last month “we can all be proud of our new airport terminal, which will transform the visitor experience and set a new standard for the region.”

The $130M Nadi International Airport project is expected to be completed by March/April this year.

AFL Executive Chairman Mr Faiz Khan said “AFL is a proud and longstanding sponsor of the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards. We would like to thank all the finalists for their great work and congratulate all our winners.”

“Recognising the achievements of the tourism industry in such great spectacle will continue to motivate our people to ensure Fiji is a top tourist destination.”

Passengers are now experiencing the brand new Departures Terminal which has a much higher ceiling, expanded and brand new departures immigration, walk through shopping experience in the departures lounge, expanded walkways and brand new arrivals immigration with a key focus being on more natural light.

“We now have facilities like a non-denominational prayer room and a smoker’s room which are open for our passengers. The NATMP is about creating new experiences for our customers,” Mr Khan said.

“We will soon open the two lane passenger drop off area which is under the terminal roof. We have plans to have self check in kiosks in the departures terminal as well as Wifi. This further enhances our standing as a modern airport in the region.”

FETA Trustee and Organizing Committee Chair Ms Olivia Mavoa said they are amazed with the upgrades and how Nadi International Airport is being transformed.

“You go to the Nadi International Airport now and you are instantly amazed with the new look. The modernization project will complement our work in the tourism industry to attract more visitors to our beautiful country,” Mavoa said.