Public hearings on Bylaws Next Month

By ANA SOVA

The Ba Provincial Council is going to hold public hearings on the proposed Village Bylaws for the province early next month.

Assistant Roko-Tui Ba, Iosefo Vereivalu said the Council is going to have a public hearing in Lautoka, the Ba Provincial Council office and in Nadi.

“We will invite the Turaga ni Koro’s (Village Spokespersons) and the Mata ni Tikina’s (District Representatives), the women reps likewise the youth reps,”

“We will be taking their submissions and all the submissions should come through the village council. That’s where they are going to make the submission before the final draft is made,” Mr Vereivalu said.

He said it is also in their plans to visit the Yasawa’s to hold a public hearing towards the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Mr Vereivalu said the Council has held two workshops on the Village Bylaws with district representatives and village spokespersons’.

He said they’ve also received invitations from villages to facilitate awareness programmes.

“From time to time we are visiting villagers and when the invitation comes we just have to enlighten them on some of the things regarding the bylaws and what are some of their responsibilities and some of the things that they need to be aware of,” Mr Vereivalu said.

He said the bylaws were not something new to the Itaukei community.

“Its part of our tradition, it’s always been there but now the only thing we are doing is to put it on paper, legalise it and also to be in line with Government Decrees and the current decrees and the laws of the Government,”

“So whatever is bounded by the village bylaws is also bounded in the state law,” Mr Vereivalu said.