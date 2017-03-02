WAF Upgrades Water Mains at Black Rock

The pipe work upgrades at the Black Rock campsite in Votulevu, Nadi. Photo: PACIFIC REACH LTD.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is currently laying water pipes that will see the extension of water mains into the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Black Rock camp in Votualevu, Nadi.

Earlier on this week the WAF CEO, Mr Opetaia Ravai visited the facility and inspected the upgrade works that are currently happening, as well as discussed future plans for the military camp.

The CEO also held talks with senior military officers, saying, “Our concern is that at any one time the camp can hold 600 to 800 people. The Black Rock campsite is a very important training institution for Fiji as it prepares our peacekeepers for foreign missions. It is very important that we have a good water supply as well as wastewater services, to eliminate potential health and environmental risks. To have a state of the art facility in place to prepare our soldiers for deployment, we need to have good infrastructure for the camp site.”

The discussions with the senior military personnel included the camp’s future plans and the urgent need of increased water and sanitation services.

“We will need to provide a connection to our wastewater network and while it may cost a lot of money, WAF is determined to assist the RFMF in the training setup at Black Rock because of the significance of peacekeeping for Fiji. We will be putting in submissions for funding for the wastewater pipe connection and connection to our network,” said Mr Ravai.

PACIFIC REACH LTD