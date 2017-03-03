Local Stylists Train for Film Industry

Totoka stylists with international beauty guru Helen Dowsley. Photo: SUPPLIED

TOTOKA Hair & Make Up has recently engaged the training services of international beauty guru, Helen Dowsley to enhance the makeup artistry skills of its team in film and television, amid Fiji’s rise as an attractive filming destination.

Dowsley has worked on some of the world’s most famous faces, including Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Amal Clooney and the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and was Head of Department of hit series, The Bachelor Australia 2014.

Though weddings have traditionally been a key market for local makeup artists, Totoka’s six stylists were treated to intensive training on the key components of makeup artistry for the big and silver screens.

“I asked Helen to come and provide up-skilling to my team as this year we are focusing on increasing our participation in film and television hair and makeup,” said Leanne Goff, Director of Totoka Hair & Make Up.

She noted that despite the film industry’s rapid rise in Fiji, particularly with reality television and TV series, there remains a void in the use of local hair and makeup artists, who are mostly overlooked on such shows and sets in favour of experienced overseas-based stylists.

“TV and film is very different to weddings and photographic work, and it was important we received training in this specialised area, as well as learn first-hand about on-set protocol, industry requirements and expectations on set, so we can give overseas production companies the confidence we can do the job,” Goff added.

Dowsley packed in a full two-day itinerary that required a hands on approach to complete three looks per model per day, from a makeup-free, natural look to heavier “Bachelorette” style expression, before branching into more creative makeup and hair.

Impressed by the skills, professionalism and talent of the Totoka team, and coupled with her influential contacts with overseas production companies, Dowsley will be an advocate of the reliability and skill of Totoka’s team of stylists for any film work to be shot in Fiji.

Hair and makeup artistry for film and television is absolutely essential to conveying the personality of characters to viewers, and commands a special sphere of talent and skill, which Totoka’s innovative team of stylists are determined to provide as an additional market to its flourishing clientele of weddings and special occasions.

Source: Tokatoka