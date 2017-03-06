Two Drowning Incidents in Western Division

The body of two men were found last week Friday in two separate alleged drowning incidents in the Western Division.

The first incident was reported before midday when the body of a farmer believed to be in his mid 30s was found floating in a river near Nauria village in Nalawa, Ra.

The victim was a known epileptic patient however a post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The second incident was reported before midnight when a joint search between Police and villagers of Nabila found the body of a man in his early 50s along the Navula passage near the Momi Light House.

The victim had gone fishing earlier in the day.

Investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding both deaths.

The drowning toll stands at 10 compared to 8 for the same period last year.