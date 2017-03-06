AFL Goes Green

The newly constructed Departures Terminal of the Nadi International Airport has energy saving LED lighting installed. Photo: ANA SOVA

By ANA SOVA

Airports Fiji Limited is ensuring that they are in line with Government’s Green Growth Framework.

The Green Growth Framework for Fiji is a document that was developed in 2014.

According to the document, it is a tool to accelerate integrated and inclusive sustainable development which will inspire action at all levels, to strengthen environmental resilience.

As of last week, Airports Fiji Ltd Executive Chairman, Faiz Khan revealed they received an international certification for Level 1 Accreditation for carbon emission.

“It is our pursuit to receive to about level three or level four accreditation for carbon emission. We want to minimize carbon emission; we want to ensure that our airport is as green as possible,” Mr Khan said.

He said in the ongoing construction of the Nadi International Airport upgrade project, they ensured to achieve those goals.

“You will notice that all of the lightings that have been installed are LED light, they are low energy lights. It cost a lot of money to install them but it saves ongoing energy cost for the long run,” Mr Khan said.

He added they now have a lot of natural lighting coming into the departures terminal.

“When you stand at the departures terminal you will notice the light turning on and off on its own, so it’s automated. Light automatically turns on only when it is required,”

“Those are things we’ve done to ensure that we go green,” Mr Khan said.