Fiji Chaired 13th Governing Council of CAPSA

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Mr Jitendra Singh (third from left) and Dr Apaitia Macanawai (far left) at the CAPSA meeting. Photo: DEPTFO

Fiji chaired the 13th Session of the Governing Council of the Center for Alleviation of Poverty through Sustainable Agriculture (CAPSA) held at the CAPSA Headquarters in Bogor, Indonesia on 28 February, 2017.

CAPSA, a subsidiary body of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), works with the Government of Indonesia and other ESCAP member States to strengthen capacity on policies for sustainable agriculture and food security.

Chaired by the Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary, Jitendra Singh, the agenda of the meeting included the report on activities and accomplishments of CAPSA since the 12th session of the Governing Council, report on administrative and financial status of CAPSA, and the proposed focus of work of CAPSA in 2017 and beyond, including the review options for the future of CAPSA.

The CAPSA Governing Council members for the period 2015 – 2018 are Cambodia, Fiji, Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Hon. Inia Seruiratu chaired the 2015 and 2016 CAPSA meetings.

The Governing Council agreed that the work of CAPSA remained highly relevant in the context of the regional implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development including the Sustainable Development Goals.

Fiji was represented by PS Singh and the acting director Research, Dr Apaitia Macanawai.

DEPTFO