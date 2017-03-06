Khan Reassures Airport Budget on Track

Airports Fiji Limited Chief Executive Chairman, Faiz Khan. Photo: LUKE NACEI

By ANA SOVA

Airports Fiji Ltd Executive Chairman, Faiz Khan has reassured they are on track with the Nadi International Airport upgrade project and its associated budget.

The project is worth $130 million.

He said it needs to be understood the context in which the budget is set and the constraints on the job.

“Three years ago we sat at the board and we said because we cannot really plan, let’s pluck a number from the sky and say let’s set a budget of $180 million or $200 million and then we will finish this project at about $131 million. You would say we have done it with $70 million below budget,” Mr Khan said,

He said they were certain that they have done this job with the processes they have followed at a cost which was far lesser than what they would’ve otherwise incurred.

“The key parts of that ingredient is having a transparent process but also the quality of the contractor that we have. We’ve got a very reputable contractor in Hawkins PBS. If you don’t have a reputable contractor you can have a number of issues,” Mr Khan said.

He added there we’re many different dynamics that come into play when you are doing a project.

“It is our job to ensure that we manage the conflicts and ensure that the train keeps on the tracks and keeps moving on and where we stand at present we’ve got a train that is pretty much about to reach its destination,” Mr Khan said.