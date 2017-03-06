Minister Koya Launches Fiji Rice Limited

Minister Koya said the rebranding is part of Government’s and the company’s efforts in building a strong BRAND FIJI across all Government entities, particularly with commercial enterprises.

“Fiji Rice Limited now proudly joins bigger companies and organizations such as Fiji Airways, Investment Fiji, Tourism Fiji and Film Fiji to name a few,” Minister Koya said.

“This new brand will confidently position the company amongst its competitors and at the same time, enable Fijians to get their hands on new products that provides a wide range of choices.”

Rewa Rice Limited (RRL) was established in 1966 and has been an important source of livelihood in Fiji for many decades.

Minister Koya added the biggest advantage in refreshing the look and feel of Fijian brands is the ability to reach new customers both locally and internationally.

“These benefits of rebranding will help make the company more profitable,” Minister Koya said.

“The launch of Fiji Rice Limited’s new brand name is the culmination of a number of improvements that the company has made recently in order to improve and enhance its services.”

Fiji Rice Limited chairman, Raj Sharma acknowledged Government for its continuous support to the rice industry.

Mr Sharma said the company had seen a huge increase in paddy supply mainly because of more farm development, machineries and improvement to the mills.

Fiji was 75 per cent self-sufficient in producing rice; in supporting the rice farmers, Government has provided an estimated $2.4 million since 2011 for the purchase of paddy.

There are plans to reform and help revitalize the rice industry as outlined in the Ministry of Agriculture’s 2020 Policy Agenda and the Green Growth Framework that was launched in 2014 to enhance food security and reduce imports.