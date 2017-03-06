New Airport Drop-Off Area Opened

The newly constructed Departures Drop-off Area of the Nadi International Airport. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

The departures passenger drop-off area of the Nadi International Airport has now been opened for public use.

With a curved roof top boasting an area of 3,400 square meters and two lanes, its sure is a far cry from the previous set up and its congested environment.

One lane is dedicated to buses whilst the other lane is dedicated to smaller vehicles thus in doing so has increased drop off capacity.

The curved roof top provides cover for passengers during rainy weather, the footpaths likewise are wider.

There is also a new drainage system and an enhanced security features through CCTV cameras, etc.

This is part of the Nadi International Airport upgrade project being delivered in stages, worth $130 million.

The upgrading of the departures terminal is the main feature of this project.

Airports Fiji Ltd Executive Chairman, Faiz Khan said the opening of the departures drop-off area was a special moment.

“When the vehicles started passing through it came to life. For three years we’ve been working on this project. Hawkins PBS has been working on this project for the last two and a half years. It was a special moment for us all,” Mr Khan said.

He said it was important to understand that the airport was all about people.

“When you walk through the terminal now, you can notice the smiles on people’s faces. That’s the ultimate aim,” Mr Khan said.

Hawkins Construction Contract Manager, Stewart Lovelock said it was such a significant point in their contract.

“This is when it really becomes visible to the public and for a long time it has been hidden behind a screen. It’s been very awkward for the public to see what we’ve been doing but all of a sudden within a transformation of a day or so, it’s open,”

“It feels like we’re there but we’ve really finished with the significant part this airport,” Mr Lovelock said.

He said they’ve got some work still left to finish which they’re heading towards the end of March and some other scope that they’re yet to finish.

Challenges

In upgrading the airport, Mr Khan said there have been some significant challenges.

There were some he said they did not foresee while initially panning the project and its budget.

“We are upgrading a 70 years old infrastructure, so you are bound to have latent conditions; you are bound to come across structural issues that you cannot foresee when you planning for that project three years ago,” he said.

He added on the project so far they have somewhere around 970 odd variations and still being issued so they’ll have about a thousand variations that would have incurred on the project.

“When you open a wall or a ceiling and you find that the beam has lost its structural integrity, you don’t just say ok I have not budgeted for that, therefore let me put it under the carpet and move on and you cannot do that, so the long term approach has been important,” Mr Khan said.

He said they’ve dealt with issues of structural integrity, storm water for example and others.

“We had to ensure that it was redesigned to cater for or to cope with huge amount of rain that we encountered,” Mr Khan said.

One of the major problems he added was finding asbestos, most of which in one of the oldest part of the building, the arrivals area.

“The buildings having been built over the last 70 years had many asbestos issues and they were exposed,” Mr Khan said.

He said being an international airport you need to ensure that you have best industry practices.

Mr Lovelock said the only way they could manage that was bringing in additional resource and also trained local contractors.

“I feel quite satisfied that we’ve been able to leave something behind, we brought in some international experts on how to remove this materials safely and dispose it off safely and be able to train local contractors,”

“So in the future when other refurbishments are done for the airport these guys are trained and know how to deal with asbestos,” he said.

He said one of the hardest challenges was that they worked in a public place where they couldn’t close it.

“We just had to deal with it in such a way where we often monitor what we doing on a daily basis to make sure we kept both our workers and the public safe. Quite frankly all that work is now complete,” Mr Lovelock said.

Mr Khan said they make sure adequate processes in how they manage variations and scope are in place.

“We have a superintendant on the project and we have external quantity surveyors on the project who assess the extent of the variations incurred together with the contractors,”

“As I said there are about a thousand variations but if you look at our variations register, you can take out any variation and it will show what the variation is about, what were the correspondences with the contractor and with the quantity surveyor,” he said.

Mr Khan added it is very transparent.