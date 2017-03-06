Prayer Room at Airport

The Prayer Room, a new feature to the Nadi International Airport: Photo: LUKE NACEI

By ANA SOVA

A significant new feature has been added to the Nadi International Airport.

This is part of the airport’s $130 million upgrade project, being developed in stages.

Passengers that might need a silent place to pray while arriving to or leaving the airport, there is a Prayer Room that is now available to your convenience.

The neatly constructed empty room according to Airports Fiji Limited Executive Chairman, Faiz Khan is for people of all faiths.

“It is a non-denominational prayer room and that is why you don’t see any pictures, to keep really serene so that people can come and pray,” Mr Khan said.

He said there have been requests in the past to have a room as such.

“If you look at most of the International airports around the world they provide a prayer room particularly when people are transiting and they want to say their prayers so there’s a facility at the airport,”

“We can have people of different faiths coming in and praying at the same time. It’s a quite area, it’s not a Mosque or a Church or a Mandir it’s a service that we provide here at Nadi International Airport,” Mr Khan said.

Likewise a Smoke Room has also been constructed in the airport.

Mr Khan said this has also been done upon requests made.

He adds while the whole airport facility is a smoke free zone, this is the only place that smoking will be permitted.

New facilities include a Government VIP Lounge.

Fiji Airways is also setting up its new Tabua Lounge while Air New Zealand’s Koru Club has already been set up at the airport’s ground floor.