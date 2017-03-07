$13M for School Repairs

Minister for Education Dr. Mahendra Reddy with representatives from education institutions across the country gathered at Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi for their two day Education Forum. Photo: DEPTFO

Government will ensure a better learning environment which is conducive to the holistic education of all Fijian children.

This was highlighted today by the Minister for Education Hon. Dr Mahendra Reddy while opening the 2017 Education Forum at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.

Minister Reddy said that Government has spent $13 million in 2015 and 2016 in addressing the neglect of the past few decades and is also investing in infrastructural developments.

“The quality of school infrastructure has a strong bearing on the learning environment as well as it contributes to job satisfaction and is in line with the Ministry’s focus on the improvement of infrastructure in schools,” Minister Reddy said.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that education achieves the target of quality infrastructural development in all schools.

“We have inherited a large number of schools, particularly those in the interior and maritime zones which had been neglected of basic annual maintenance. In 2015, we provided financial assistance for a total of 276 projects amounting to $6.9m while, in 2016, we assisted 278 school projects amounting to $6.1m.”

Minister Reddy added that despite the assistance to 554 schools, Government was committed to also ensuring the repair of schools which were damaged by TC Winston.

“We are very mindful that not only do we need to have quality school infrastructure but also good quarters for teachers in interior and rural areas.”

DEPTFO