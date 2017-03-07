Arrivals Capacity Increase

New look of the Nadi International Airport Arrivals Area. Photo: LUKE NACEI

By ANA SOVA

The capacity of the Nadi International Airport Arrivals area has been increased.

Airports Fiji Limited Executive Chairman, Faiz Khan said key changes have been made.

“Immigration has a bigger holding area for people to queue before they get to immigration counters. We have four more immigration counters so that it increases the capacity of immigration processes being done,” Mr Khan said.

He said they’ve also created a feature, replacing a block wall with a see through glass overlooking the departures drop-off area.

“We’ve done this so people arriving into the country can get a glimpse of the outside.

The glazing was not part of the initial scope; it was something added on later,” Mr Khan said.

Meanwhile, also an interesting feature to the arrivals area is the serenaders.

Mr Khan said they’ve received a lot of feedbacks.

“People like the experience of the serenaders; it puts them in that happy mood,”

“When the serenaders are here and you’re coming in, it puts you in that mood already to have your holiday before going out to the hotel,” Mr Khan said.

He added the serenaders are here to stay.

“Infrastructure can be meaningless without people, the serenaders add that people experience, the Fijian people experience to tourists,” Mr Khan said.