Minister for Economy Announces 2017-2018 Public Budget Consultation Schedule

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the Budget Consultations in Lautoka last year. Photo: DEPTFO

The Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has announced that public budget consultations leading up to the formulation of 2017-2018 National Budget will begin on 15 March and extend through 16 May 2017. This year’s consultations follow the unprecedented public participation seen in last year’s public budget consultations.

The Attorney-General called on all Fijians, including civil society and non-governmental organisations, senior citizens, women, youth, Fijians living with disabilities, other grassroots organisations and representatives from the private sector to participate in this year’s consultations.

The dates and venues for the public consultations are:

Date Consultation Time Venue 15 March 2017 Disabled Persons Consultation Lautoka 2.30pm-4.30pm Returned Service League Hall 17 March 2017 Disabled Persons Consultation Suva 3.00pm -5.00pm Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons Hall 18 March 2017 Public Consultation Lautoka 9.00am-12.00pm Sugar City Mall 18 March 2017 Public Consultation Ba 2.00pm-5.00pm Ba Civic Centre 25 March 2017 Public Consultation Suva 9.00am-12.00pm JJ’s on the Park 25 March 2017 Public Consultation Nausori 3.00pm-5.00pm Sila Central High School 1 April 2017 Public Consultation Nadi 9.00am-12.00pm Nadi Civic Centre 1 April 2017 Public Consultation Sigatoka 2.00pm-4.00pm Sai Hall 29 April 2017 Public Consultation Savusavu 9.00am-12.00pm Hot Spring Hotel 29 April 2017 Public Consultation Labasa 2.00pm-4.30pm Labasa Civic Centre 29 April 2017 Private Sector Consultation Labasa 6.30pm-8.30pm Labasa College 10 May 2017 Private Sector Consultation Lautoka 6.30pm-9.30pm Natabua High School 13 May 2017 Public Consultation Korovou 9.00am-11.00am Tailevu North College 16 May 2017 Private Sector Consultation Suva 6.30pm-9.30pm Level 9, Suvavou House

The Attorney-General urged every Fijian to make their views and opinions on the upcoming budget heard to help Government meet its objective of driving broad-based and inclusive social and economic growth.

“The 2017-2018 National Budget will build upon the tremendous progress the Fijian economy has achieved, despite the massive damage caused by Cyclone Winston, and continue to create and sustain employment opportunities for the Fijian people. Last year’s consultations were invaluable to the budget process and saw record public engagement, and we are hoping to see even greater levels of participation this year,” he said.

The Attorney-General mentioned that consultations for students at high schools, as pioneered last year, will be expanded this year to cover additional school locations and that, for the first time, consultations will also be held at various university campuses. He assured that the details on these consultations would be announced shortly.

The Attorney-General also encouraged all Fijians to make written submissions to the Ministry of Economy.

Written submissions can be handed in on the day of the consultation or can be posted, hand delivered or e-mailed by 16 May 2017 to the following addresses:

Postal Delivery Hand Delivery E-mail “Budget Consultations 2017-2018” Ministry of Economy P. O. Box 2212 Government Buildings Suva “Budget Consultations 2017-2018” Ministry of Economy Level 9, Ro Lalabalavu House Victoria Parade Suva Subject: “Budget Consultations 2017-2018” budgetconsultation@economy.gov.fj

All questions should be directed to Principal Economic Planning Officer Tuimasi Ulu at the Ministry of Economy on 3221318 or 9904770.

