PM Recieves Croation Envoy

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today received the Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to Australia and New Zealand, Dr Kamir Kusen.

Prime Minister Bainimarama thanked Ambassador Kusen for visiting Fiji

and sought support from the Republic of Croatia for Fiji’s

presidential agenda at the 23rd Session of the Conference of Parties

(COP 23) in November of this year.

“Climate change is a global issue that will require global engagement

to confront, and I look forward to working alongside the Republic of

Croatia and all EU member states as we drive implementation of the Paris

Agreement in Bonn later this year,” said the Prime Minister.

The meeting also covered cooperation in education, trade and tourism

between Fiji and Croatia. Prime Minister Bainimarama also raised the

possibility of visa exemption arrangements between the two countries.

DEPTFO