Teachers to upgrade and up skill themselves: Dr. Reddy

Minister for Education Dr. Mahendra Reddy with representatives from education institutions across the country gathered at Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi for their two day Education Forum. Photo: DEPTFO

By LUKE NACEI

The Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy has stated that there is a need for teachers to comprehend the situation of teaching and learning in this current time.

This means that teachers need to upgrade and up-skill themselves and become highly productive.

Mr Reddy said an outcome of a knowledge based society requires us having a dynamic education system, evolving over time and dealing with contemporary issues.

“Children no longer respond fully to age old ‘talk and chalk’ teacher practices or ‘teacher does all routines,” he said.

According to Dr Reddy the teaching components, subject matter knowledge and Pedagogy play a crucial role in a knowledge based society.

He said Subject matter knowledge is not really an issue given that all teachers are qualified holding Diploma and Degree in their respective subject areas.

However, pedagogy he says is a critical variable in teaching. It deals with having the required knowledge and practice to teach and enhance learning by students and provides special knowledge and skills on subjects matter delivery.

“Teaching pedagogies particularly in secondary schools, must be continuously enhanced so that we can improve the learning environment and have the students captivated.”

According to Dr. Reddy’s observation, given the plethora of distractions, this he says is one of the most important challenges facing Fijian children today.

“The above calls for more students centred learning, interactive and participating teaching and learning process,”

“That is teacher education needs a major shift away from a predominant focus on specifying the necessary knowledge for teaching towards specifying teaching practices that entail knowledge and doing,” he said.