Tikina Naloto Grateful of Government’s Assistance

Community members of Tikina Naloto gathered in numbers in the Ba province and lauded Government’s assistance on seasonal work employment opportunities.

Turaga-Ni-Yavusa, Ratu Jone Naqiri said that they were appreciative of the visit by the Minister for Employment, Hon. Jone Usamate.

“The community members of the Tikina Naloto are grateful to hear of seasonal work opportunities from the Ministry of Employment,” Mr Naqiri said.

Tikina representative, Viliame Lotawa said that he will ensure that the submission of the three primary nominations from the three villages under the Tikina is submitted in due course to the nearest National Employment Centre and will await Government’s call on the deployment of these individuals for seasonal work.

Minister Usamate reiterated Government’s revised recruitment and selection criteria and also stressed the importance of undertaking the necessary physical fitness test and medical assessment for legibility under the Tikina Work Ready Pool.

The Minister for Employment and his ministerial team also visited Nalotawa village yesterday.

