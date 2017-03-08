The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will mark

International Women’s Day on the 8th of March with a strong message on

promoting gender equality where women and girls are free from all forms

of discrimination.

The Fijian Government has laid a solid platform for gender equality with

the inclusion of equality, non-discrimination and Bill of Rights

containing specific provisions guaranteeing a range of civil rights and

for the first time, social and economic rights. These include the right

to education, economic participation, a just minimum wage, transport,

housing, food and water, health and social security.

The ministry stated that addressing the needs of our women is a priority

goal of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development as Fiji joins the

global campaign to address gender disparity at all levels.

Women account for 49 percent of our total population and are the most

vulnerable to poverty, domestic violence, abuse, and access to services.

Violence against women and gender stereotyping are the biggest barrier

to the effective participation of women in the social, economic and

political sphere.

In recognition of the alarming national statistics of domestic violence,

the Bainimarama Government in 2009 brought into law the Domestic

Violence Decree which has become an effective tool for the protection of

victims of domestic violence and the punishment of perpetrators.

In 2014 on the eve of International Women’s Day, the Bainimarama

Government launched the first ever National Gender Policy, which further

localizes this priority in ensuring that women’s issues and concerns are

mainstreamed into government policies and programs.

At community level, women play a key role in supporting their households

and communities to achieve viable food security, to generate income to

complement and sustain their families, to improve their livelihoods and

to participate equitably at all development processes.

The International Women’s Day will be celebrated with the theme “Be Bold

for Change”.

