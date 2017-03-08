Julia Zahra ready to rock stage

Julia Zahra with a local fan at the Nadi International Airport this morning. Photo: SUPPLIED.

By LUKE NACEI

Dutch singer-songwriter Julia Zahra is ready to rock the stage this Friday.

Zahra who arrived at the Nadi International Airport this morning will be performing live on stage at the Vodafone Arena in Suva before making a trip down to the West in Nadi on March 11.

Arriving with much enthusiasm, Zahra was overwhelmed to be performing in front of her local die-hard fans.

“It was amazing long but we made it. I am really excited for both of the shows. There is going to be a lot of people and I am really excited to be here,” she said.

The 22 year old musician has a variety of new songs to sing during her live shows in both Suva and Nadi.

“I have to play Just an Illusion and some of my new songs that people have never heard before. And I hope it’s going to be a good show.

“I think it is going to be really different it started here all in Fiji. All Fijian people are following me on social media,”

“Everybody sends me these nice things and they love my music and they want me to come and play for them, so I am finally here,” she said.

Meanwhile, local music artist are expected to perform next to Zahra.

Tickets are being sold for $15 at the ticket outlets in Darmodar City Cinemas, Village 6 in Suva, Village 4 in Lautoka, Tappoo City Suva and Tappoo in Nadi.