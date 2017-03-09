Commission Agree to Alter Composition of Parliament

Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Mr Suresh Chandra. Photo: FIJI ELECTIONS OFFICE.

By ANA SOVA

Electoral Commission has unanimously agreed to alter the composition of Parliament for the next General Election by adding one more seat.

This was revealed by Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Mr Suresh Chandra in a press statement.

That will bring the total number of seats to 51.

Mr Chandra said this was the first time in our history that the Electoral Commission was empowered by the Constitution to alter the number of seats in Parliament.

“The Commission is empowered to do this by Section 54 of the Constitution,” he said.

He revealed the Electoral Commission held its second meeting on Tuesday.

“In that meeting we considered Population data provided by Fiji Bureau of Statistics and data from the National Register of Voters submitted by the Fijian Elections Office, to work out the ratio of the population to the seats in 2014,”

“The Commission then used the same ratio to assess whether there was a need to increase the number of seats based on the current population and voter data,” Mr Chandra said.

He added they found in 2014, with a national population of 873,608, there was a ratio of one seat in Parliament for every 17,472 citizens, more precisely, 17,472.16.

“As at 01 March 2017 Fiji Bureau of Statistics has projected that the national population had increased to 886, 416,”

“In order to maintain the ratio of one seat for every 17,472 citizens, we would need 50.73 seats as at 01 March 2017,” Mr Chandra said.

He said the Commission decided that 50.73 be rounded upwards to 51.

“Similarly, the National Register of Voters contained the names of 591,101 citizens in 2014, for a ratio of one seat for every 11,822 registered voters,”

“The number of registered voters has increased to 603,546 as at 01 march 2017, so we would need one more seat to maintain that ratio in the next election,” Mr Chandra said.

He added therefore, for the next General Election, the maximum number of candidates that could be nominated under a Political Party will be 51.