Four Fiji Companies Will Participate in Pasifika Festival

Twenty-eight companies from eight countries across the Pacific will form the largest ever delegation of small businesses to showcase their wares at Auckland’s annual Pasifika Festival, which will be held on March 25 and 26.

This week, PT&I begins profiling each of the eight country delegations in Pacific Periscope and across our social media pages. This is the first edition and we begin with Fiji.

The businesses are from countries far and wide across the Pacific: from the Republic of Marshall Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu to Fiji, Samoa and Tonga. Everything from kava to ukuleles and taro cookies to exotic Bilum wear will be on show at the festival, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

The companies’ participation at Pasifika is under the PT&I Pacific Path to Market programme, an export capability building programme that combines the range of export facilitation services and expertise provided by PT&I to help export-ready and export-capable businesses from Pacific Island Forum countries to export to New Zealand. The programme is an extended business model that covers a series of methodical steps that are delivered in partnership by PT&I and an Economic Development Agency in each country.

Representatives of the Economic Development Agencies of each participating country will accompany their respective delegations throughout the Pasifika Festival.

Today, we feature four companies from Fiji that will be participating, led by the country’s lead export promotion agency, the Fiji Export Council.

The Fiji Four

Four companies from Fiji will be participating at this year’s Pasifika. Representatives from these companies are participants in the Pacific Trade & Invest (PT&I) Pacific Path to Market Programme and most have attended in-country workshops that were held in the country in 2016.

Pacific Path to Market workshops are held in conjunction with the country’s economic development agency. In Fiji’s case, PT&I worked with the Fiji Export Council to host the workshops. The Fiji Export Council will lead the Fiji delegation at the Pasifika Festival.

Welcoming the four Fijian companies and the lead export agency Fiji Export Council, PT&I Trade Commissioner Michael Greenslade said, “A big Bula Vinaka to our friends from Fiji. It was great to have a continued presence from Fiji in 2017 following the visit of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his ministerial team to New Zealand in 2016.

“They promised increasing commercial engagement with New Zealand and we are seeing it with the capability of this year’s delegation to Pasifika. Vinaka Vakalevu for your participation, and let’s look forward to a successful Pasifika!”

Ian Furlong, PT&I Trade Development Manager, who was in Fiji as part of the workshop stage of the Pacific Path to Market programme said, “Having been with them at the workshop in Fiji last year, it is great to see the participants once again as we progress into the next stage of the Pacific Path to Market programme, where we work with them in their destination market here in New Zealand.”

Fiji’s four companies are from the country’s growing agribusiness / forestry sector.

Bilo Sinai sources its kava for domestic sales and export from the pristine island of Kadavu; Living Springs is engaged in the processing, packing and export of a range of commodities, Lami Kava has been in the kava business for three decades and Aswhy Enterprise deals with timber exports, guitar backs, sustainable agriculture and civil engineering consultation works.

Source: PACIFIC PERISCOPE