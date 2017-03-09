FWRM Celebrate Women’s Day

To commemorate International Women’s Day, the Fiji Women’s Rights

Movement GIRLS (Grow Inspire Relate Lead Succeed) program

hosted an afternoon of tag rugby at Sukuna park yesterday.

“Every year, FWRM has linked IWD to our GIRLS program as an

opportunity to empower and build their leadership skills,” said

Executive Director Nalini Singh.

“Having these spaces to include girls is important because they face

double discrimination due to their gender and age. They have unique

perspectives as a girl child but because of the discrimination they

face, their voices are usually overlooked and we lose out on a whole

generation of voices that could contribute towards positive change.”

The GIRLS programme is a 3-year leadership training for 10 -12 year old

girls that uses innovative methods like sports and arts, to educate them

on their rights and encourage their ideas and creative expression.

“Using sports like rugby is a creative way to help build confidence

and also raise awareness on the existing societal perceptions against

girls participation in male-dominated fields. So often the messages

around gender being conveyed, is that only GIRLS play netball, which can

have a detrimental effect on the development of a girl’s self-esteem

as well as her perception of her own and other’s abilities and

potential.”

The event is held in partnership with the Fiji Rugby Union with keynote

addresses from FRU reps and Fijiana Olympian and Diverse Voices and

Action (DIVA) for Equality Management Collective member Tima Tamoi.

“In addition to celebrating IWD, FWRM also stands in solidarity with

the global movement on strike for ‘A Day Without Women.’ It’s an

important call to action that reaffirms a commitment to feminist and

human rights values, we at FWRM share,” said Singh. “There is still

a lot of work to be done and we have a long way to go before women are

able realise their full human rights and it’s movements like these,

that build on our partnerships, that can bring positive change.”

FWRM