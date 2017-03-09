FWRM Celebrate Women’s Day

To commemorate International Women’s Day, the Fiji Women’s Rights
Movement GIRLS (Grow Inspire Relate Lead Succeed) program
hosted an afternoon of tag rugby at Sukuna park yesterday.
“Every year, FWRM has linked IWD to our GIRLS program as an
opportunity to empower and build their leadership skills,” said
Executive Director Nalini Singh.
“Having these spaces to include girls is important because they face
double discrimination due to their gender and age. They have unique
perspectives as a girl child but because of the discrimination they
face, their voices are usually overlooked and we lose out on a whole
generation of voices that could contribute towards positive change.”
The GIRLS programme is a 3-year leadership training for 10 -12 year old
girls that uses innovative methods like sports and arts, to educate them
on their rights and encourage their ideas and creative expression.
“Using sports like rugby is a creative way to help build confidence
and also raise awareness on the existing societal perceptions against
girls participation in male-dominated fields. So often the messages
around gender being conveyed, is that only GIRLS play netball, which can
have a detrimental effect on the development of a girl’s self-esteem
as well as her perception of her own and other’s abilities and
potential.”
The event is held in partnership with the Fiji Rugby Union with keynote
addresses from FRU reps and Fijiana Olympian and Diverse Voices and
Action (DIVA) for Equality Management Collective member Tima Tamoi.
“In addition to celebrating IWD, FWRM also stands in solidarity with
the global movement on strike for ‘A Day Without Women.’ It’s an
important call to action that reaffirms a commitment to feminist and
human rights values, we at FWRM share,” said Singh. “There is still
a lot of work to be done and we have a long way to go before women are
able realise their full human rights and it’s movements like these,
that build on our partnerships, that can bring positive change.”
FWRM