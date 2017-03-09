Japan Donates New Blood Donor Bus

Ambassador of Japan HE Mr Takuji Hanatani and National Manager for ambulance and blood services of MOH, Mr Josefa Bolaqace pictured with representatives of the Japanese Embassy and MOH. Photo: DEPTFO

The Fiji National Blood Services (FNBS) under the Ministry of Health and Medical Services will now be able to enhance its services through the recent assistance provided by the Government of Japan.

This follows the Government of Japan’s assistance of FJ$195,023 which will assist the Fiji National Blood Services to purchase a new blood donor bus for the Northern Division.

To date the Fiji National Blood Service in the Northern Division is without a blood donor bus.

The Government of Japan and Fiji National Blood Services formalized its partnership through an agreement signing that enabled Fiji to secure a new blood donation bus.

As a result FNBS previously has been hiring a vehicle which also incurred financial costs and was a challenge for FNBS to meet the demand from blood banks at the hospitals and clinics in the Northern Division.

This project therefore aims to increase the blood donations from the voluntary blood donors in Northern Division. Ambassador of Japan, H.E. Mr Takuji Hanatani said the Government of Japan is pleased to contribute towards the health sector development in Fiji.

National Manager for Ambulance and Blood Services Mr Josefa Bolaqace described the assistance as a great boost to improving the blood donation services in Fiji.

“The contract signing with the Government of Japan is to help the Health Ministry to procure a blood donation bus for northern division. We had made this request last year and we are grateful that our request has been fulfilled through the Embassy of Japan. We are truly grateful to the Government of Japan for supporting this blood drive initiative. In the previous years, they had provided similar assistance through funding provided for procurement of 2 buses for the blood drive one for the central/eastern division and second one for western and now the new one for northern division.

“The blood donation bus will help us to increase our reach to communities. There is an increase in the number of blood donors in the central and western division through the provision of blood donor buses. FNBS aims to achieve 100 percent voluntary blood donors by 2020, that is aligned the World Health Organisation (WHO target). The bus will surely be a great tool in helping us achieve 100 percent voluntary blood donors by 2018. The bus will be custom built with the equipment and materials to help the team at northern blood services to maximise on the blood donor services,” Mr Bolaqace said.

DEPTFO