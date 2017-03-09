Man Appear in Court for Dangerous Driving

The man accused of causing the death of a 32 year old man earlier this year following a fatal accident along the Dreketi/Nabouwalu Highway was charged and produced in court last week.

Fifty one year old Shiu Ram was charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death and was produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court last Thursday.

He has been bailed to appear at the Labasa Magistrates Court on 24/03/17.

It is alleged he was driving a truck that collided with a bus on the 17th of January and as a result the 32 year old man who was traveling with him died at the scene.

Meanwhile in another fatal accident also recorded in the Northern Division on New Year’s Eve, a businessman of Nadawa has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, one count of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm and one count of driving motor vehicle without being a holder of a valid driver’s license.

Vijay Kumar appeared in the Labasa Magistrates Court yesterday and has been remanded in custody to appear at the Savusavu Magistrates Court on the 10th of March.

The alleged incident occurred along the Dreketi/Nabouwalu Highway at Vunivau Crusher.

Police Media Cell