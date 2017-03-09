NDMO Sign LOU With UNICEF

UNICEF Rep, Sheldon Yett and Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Meleti Bainimarama pictured after signing the LOU. Photo: DEPTFO

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) signed a Letter of Understanding (LOU) on the usage of the RapidPro platform in Suva today.

Provided to NDMO through UNICEF Pacific, RapidPro is an open-source platform of applications that can help the government deliver information quickly and connect communities to lifesaving services through SMS messaging.

The signing of the LOU initiates the use of the RapidPro platform to assist the Fijian Government’s efforts in disaster risk management.

The project involves the design of data collection templates around preparedness, response and recovery.

The tool is targeted to a closed group of personnel who are already working closely with the NDMO in the lead up and during disasters.

“In both periods of normalcy and disasters, it is important to have updated data and rapid avenues of information gathering and sharing between authorities, responders and communities on the ground,” the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management permanent secretary, Meleti Bainimarama said.

“RapidPro will be used initially to gather and share preparedness information with ground responders such as District Officers, Turaga ni Koros, or District Advisory Councillors.”

“RapidPro is an app store for international development,” UNICEF Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett said.

“It gives governments and development professionals new tools they can use to connect citizens and critical services – mainstreaming innovation and making it work for the most disadvantaged children especially during disasters.”

Mr Yett explained that RapidPro has been used in several countries and it has been found that ideas and solutions were sometimes created at the grassroots level.

“We present specific challenges and they gave us back simple, straightforward, solutions.”

PS Bainimarama said, “While we have strengths in preparedness and response as evident during Tropical Cyclone Winston, improvements in communication systems and public messaging through new partnerships and innovation are among our lessons learnt.”

In thanking UN agency for the timely initiative, he added that the signing of the LOU marked another milestone in the collaboration between UNICEF and the Fiji NDMO in both development and disaster risk reduction.

RapidPro’s applications are produced by UNICEF in partnership with universities and software creators and are constantly updated as new challenges emerge.

The applications were created in response to the experience and challenges of humanitarian workers, particularly when delivering aid and carrying out critical work to reach the most needed populations.

