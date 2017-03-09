Police Hold Meetings with Elections Office

The first of a series of meetings between the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Elections Office was held last week.

The Supervisor of Elections Mr Mohammed Saneem and his senior officials briefed the senior command group on the preparation status leading up to the 2018 General Elections.

At the same time the Fiji Police’s Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu was able to brief the Supervisor and his team on the operational status for the institution.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said there would be a series of meetings between the two institutions.

“These meetings will be a way to know where the two institutions are in as far as preparations are concerned for next year’s General Elections and know the areas we will have to focus on particularly with our operations”.

Also in attendance were the four Divisional Police Commanders from the Southern, Eastern, Western and Northern divisions.

Police Media Cell