Purchase of Unprocessed Yaqona is Now Prohibited on Taveuni

In a bid to address the increasing number of yaqona theft on the island of Taveuni, the sale and purchase of unprocessed yaqona is now prohibited.

This means the buying and supply of newly uprooted or green yaqona plants will be deemed illegal.

Divisional Police Commander Northern Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani Nakauyaca confirms the decision was made following consultations with District Officer Taveuni.

It has been found that the increase in theft of yaqona on the island is linked to the sale of freshly uprooted yaqona which has also made it difficult to investigate as plants are quickly disposed of.

The District Officer Taveuni is responsible for the issuing of licenses for the purchase of green yaqona plants and to date there has not been any license renewals facilitated.

Therefore we request members of the public especially in Taveuni to know that if anyone is selling or buying green yaqona plants is doing so illegally and without the proper authorization from the District Officer.

We urge members of the public to call the Northern Division Command Centre on 9905722.

Police Media Cell