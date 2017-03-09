UniFiji offer Bachelor of Arts in iTaukei Management

University of Fiji Centre Director of CIS, Dr Litiana Kuridrani. Photo: UNIVERSITY OF FIJI.

By ANA SOVA

The Centre of iTaukei Studies (CIS) of the University of Fiji is now offering a unique course, Bachelor of Arts in iTaukei (ITK) Management.

Centre Director of CIS, Dr Litiana Kuridrani said its chief motive is to address leadership and management at community levels.

“We are targeting Provisional Administrators; Roko Tui’s and provincial office staffs; government workers; tourism sector; teachers; and all that have an interest on ITaukei studies and management,”

”We are also targeting traditional leaders in modern societies for the iTaukei people and we are hoping to go much deeper to the Tikina (district) and Turaga-ni-Koro (village headman) leve,” Dr Kuridrani said.

She said they need to be taught all these basics about participatory integrated community development plans.

Dr Kuridrani added the main objective of the program was to help make first their students and their communities more knowledgeable.

“In other words building knowledge based society,” she said.

Dr Kuridrani explains that it would link to the national development plan of Fiji.

“Filtering to the provincial and district level and come to the village level to establish inventories of natural, social, physical and financial capital and their abilities to contribute to national economic development,” she said.

She said that the program was more participatory than a trickle down approach.

“It matches well with the solesolevaki approach in a traditional Fijian set up,” Dr Kuridrani said.

She said student were also taught the tools for integrated local community development where people identify the problem work around that, develop it in their community and link it to the national level.

Two CIS has started with inter-disciplinary teaching between the Centre of ITaukei and the Department of Management.

Dr Kuridrani said in the near future they plan to rope in the School of Law in the anticipation to develop another degree on ITK/Customary law.

“The customary law should help in understanding and recognizing land laws especially with the current village by laws; land tenure; land ownerships systems; intellectual property rights (flora and fauna) and hopefully land claims tribunals,” she said.

One of the major areas that CIS also address is the teaching of language and culture in much more depth from language and literature to include expressive and creative arts; traditional and cultural expressions; traditional ecological knowledge; indigenous health & healing therapies; oral history and oral tradition; cultural anthropology; genealogy and migration history and indigenous research.

Dr Kuridrani said there has been a steady increase in the number of candidates applying for the program as 23 people from Ministry of iTaukei affairs enrolled and attended a course on “Vanua, Land and the People (Yaubula) convened by herself in July, 2016.

The next course would be taught in April and students are still encouraged to apply.