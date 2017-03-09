WAF CEO Seeks Public Co-operation

Mr Opetaia Ravai with contractors and WAF officers during the meeting. Photo: SUPPLIED

By LUKE NACEI

The Water Authority of Fiji Chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai has called for the cooperation and understanding of Solovi, Nadi landowners and lease holders whose land is crossed by the WAF reticulation system.

In a statement, Mr Ravai paid a visit to the area in Nadi and said they are doing their best to remove the obstacle being put in place by a particular tenant which is causing a delay in work for the pipe laying work in Solovi.

“We ask these people to see the bigger picture, and not hinder progress with their many demands that cause project delays,” he said.

“We hope good sense will prevail when we are dealing with land owners and tenants of leases,” said Mr Ravai.”

He reassured to the contractors the China Railway First Group that they a critically looking into the matter.

“This project, the ‘Solovi 500mm main replacement’, is very strategic in nature because it will assist supply to the Momi Bay Resort, with two kilometres of pipe being laid that will carry treated water from the Nagado Water Treatment Plant. This has a very high potential of boosting water supply into the Lolobalavu Reservoir, which will also boost supply into Nadi Town,” Mr Ravai said.

“We are pleading with the public to understand that WAF does not make money through these works. We are merely putting in infrastructure for the common good of the people.”