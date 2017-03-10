Escapee Captured in Navosa

Ilaisa Calevu pictured was arrested in Navosa. Photo: Police Media Cell

By ANA SOVA

A man who has been evading police since June last year has been arrested in Navosa earlier this week.

Chief of Operations Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu said Ilaisa Calevu had escaped from police custody after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the cultivation of drugs.

Calevu was also alleged to be involved in a number of other serious crimes and had been evading police.

“We are truly appreciative of the information and assistance received resulting in his arrest. He is currently in custody at the Sigatoka Police Station,” ACP Tudravu said.

He said Police is again pleading to members of the public to work with police.

“If you have any information of wanted persons that have been published and broadcasted by our Crime Stoppers team to contact 919,” ACP Tudravu said.

He reassured that all calls received through the Crime Stoppers line is treated with the highest level of confidentiality.