Labasa/Nabouwalu Highway Gets Attention

Fulton Hogan Hiways perform stabilising work on Nabouwalu/Labasa Highway. Photo: SUPPLIED

Work is now underway on the Labasa/Nabouwalu Highway, where a 10-man Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) crew is stabilising a 1.3 kilometre section of the road that links Labasa to Savusavu and Nabouwalu.

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) maintenance programme to provide access to Central, Northern and the Eastern divisions.

“We have completed 800 metres and we are now working on the next 1.3 kilometres of the section of Labasa/Nabouwalu highway, preparing it for sealing,” said FHH Savusavu Depot Stabilising Supervisor, George Hughes.

Repairs and upgrades to the road, he said, include digging out the deteriorated material, replacing with new aggregate, grading and reshaping; and using special stabilisation equipment to improve the pavement strength.

“The roadside drainage has also been improved and its capacity upgraded. We have also widened the road from 7.5 metres to 8.5 metres for safety improvements,” added Mr Hughes.

The next sections of the road network that will have a similar treatment that FRA and FHH are focusing on, he said, include areas leading into Labasa, Wainikoro Road outside FSC Mill, Namoli Road and a sections on the Transinsular Road near the summit.