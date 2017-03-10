Sofitel Keen on Celebrating Women’s International Day

Some women who were part of the High Tea event hosted by the hotel in celebration of the International Women’s Day. Photo: ANA SOVA

By LUKE NACEI

For the first time ever Sofitel Resort and Spa on Denarau Island celebrated the Women’s International Day in a much more exciting and meaningful way.

Meaningful in a way where some motivational women spoke about their lives, their everyday struggles and means of survival.

The speakers included Janet Lotawa, Akanisi Sankracharya and Ateca Waqairatu. These speakers spoke more of their background, how they were brought up and how successful they’ve become in the community they lived in.

The ladies were treated to a special morning tea called the high Tea.

High tea is a combination of a three tea plateau which has a combination of sweet savoury foods, some figure sandwiches, lemon mareng tars and the chocolate dipings and honey combs.

And Jane Griffiths who spoke on behalf of the husband Cameron Griffiths the Director of Food & Beverage said she was overwhelmed with the huge turnout despite is being the first of its kind.

“It is the first time and we are hoping to do it every day and make it bigger and better and maybe do it at the Ballroom, we only came up with this idea two weeks ago,” Mrs Griffiths said.

“I don’t think there has been lots of this kind of events in these areas before so we are really keen to raise awareness of this International women’s day and really help to promote change, and help the women in the villages of Fiji.”

Those that were part of the event had the opportunity to purchase crafts from the Rise beyond the Reef charity that was on display.

“So we are pleased to get everyone aboard. It was about 60 here today and we are keen to celebrate it here at Sofitel,” Mrs Griffiths said.