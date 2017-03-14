Investigation training, LTA officers  

Course participants (back) hold up their certificates, posing with LTA Chairman, Vijay Maharaj (centre front), and other Police and LTA management and course organizers. Photo: SUPPLIED

A five-day training course on investigation techniques that was held for Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers “will enhance and equip the participants with the tools required to ensure that the investigations they conduct are done objectively, ethically and thoroughly,” said LTA Board Chairman, Vijay Maharaj.

The training, intended to build the capacity of LTA officers, was a result of a Memorandum of Understanding signed last year between the Police and LTA, to further information sharing between the two organisations.

Organised by the LTA and facilitated by the Fiji Police Academy’s School of Investigation and Intelligence, the course outline covered the fundamentals of investigation from planning to report writing.

“We are encouraged by the continued partnership between Police and the LTA that can, only promote a solid working relationship,” he said, adding that the training will give the participants “the confidence and capabilities necessary to conduct, monitor or supervise an investigation.”

Included in the training were aspects of investigative interviewing, gathering digital and documentary evidence, and how to identify issues and assess evidence. The course also used real life examples with targeted case studies and mock court proceedings.

The training was held at the LTA premises in Valelevu and facilitated by Team Leader Inspector Mukesh Chand, Inspector Mohammed Sharoon and Inspector Epeli Raikiwai.

Source: LTA