Julia Zhara wins Fijian Hearts

Sensational songwriter and singer, Julia Zhara, rocked the stage when she performed at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Park to witness her performance more even watch her perform live on stage singing her well known ‘Just an Illusion’ song.

Julia Zhara revealed to the crowd how happy she was to be performing in Nadi.

She sang a Dutch song for the crowd which blew the minds of many, following a huge cheer from the crowd.

Joining the crowd were many tourist from Australia, China and New Zealand.

Jessy Mocelutu an Australian residing in Votualevu said she was very happy to be witnessing the live performance of a well-known singer.

“This show is just tremendous and I just love it so much,” she said.

Joycelyn Karawa, 20, of Lautoka said: “This is the first time for me to ever be in a show like this and I am just so glad that it was Julia Zahra’s live show. I love her songs and that is one of the reason I am here tonight.

Julia Zahra wrapped up the night with her famous song Just an Illusion where people rushed to the stage to take videos and pictures. Some even sang along with her.

Zhara was then requested by the crowd to sing her song twice which showed the love and interest the Fijian people have for her song.

