LTA TRAINS MOTORCYCLE POLICE ON DEFENSIVE DRIVING

Caption: Discussing safety features on the motorcyclye are (L-R) Kinisimere Marama, LTA’s Defensive Driving Instructor, (seated on motorcycle) First female biker Constable Vaseva Rokotiko and Corporal Satish Fiji Police Force Course Coordinator Prasad. Photo: PACIFIC REACH LTD.

With safety at the core, 37 Police Officers from the Central/Eastern Division have been trained and certified as motorcycle Defensive Drivers through a two-day course that was conducted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for the Fiji Police Force at the Nasinu Police Station recently.

“It’s important that Police Officers know how to manoeuvre their motorcycles safely on our roads, are familiar with the machine’s controls, and able to interpret road conditions, safety signs and signals smartly,” said LTA Manager Road Safety and Education, Mrs Veronica Malani.

The course was a result of the MOU signed last year between Police and LTA to share information. Additional Defensive Driving courses for the Police will be organised by LTA in the Western and Northern divisions, according Mrs Malani.

Six of the 37 officers being trained are also receiving additional instruction to become motorcycle defensive driving instructors.

Course coordinator Corporal Satish Prasad of the Nasinu Police Station, said: “The Course will enable the Officers to understand various road situations and know how to manage risks better. We welcome the contribution that LTA is making in helping to train our Officers, not only in the Central Division, but in both the North and Eastern as well.”

PACIFIC REACH LTD