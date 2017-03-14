Maritime Youths Urged to Address Sexual Abuse  

From left: Rotuma youths representatives Tieri Tavo, Margaret Antonio and Talitha Motufaga at the training in Suva. Photo: DEPTFO

Close to 60 youths from the maritime islands of the Eastern Division are attending a training on Human Rights and Gender-based Violence against Women and Children in Suva.

The week-long workshop is organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in partnership with UNICEF and the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre.

The workshop this morning was opened by Ms Bridgette Sonniois, UNICEF Chief Officer – Child Protection.

“Sexual abuse has a long-lasting effect on children and women,” said Ms Sonniois.

“It affects their psychological, cognitive and social well-being and development.”

“It is therefore important to address this issue, both in terms of prevention and in terms of response. And it requires interventions from several sectors and actors.”

She told the youth participants that “sexual abuse is not only a violation of children’s and women’s rights, which affects them forever, but it also has an impact on society”.

She added that the community also has an important role to play in combating all forms of abuse toward women and children in Fiji.

“Community-based child protection mechanisms have a major role to play in raising awareness in the community, as well as in preventing abuse, and detecting, assisting and reporting cases which cannot or should not be dealt with by the community,” she added.

Ministry of Youth and Sports, Permanent Secretary, Alison Burchell said that “the Ministry continues to promote gender equity and inclusion.”

“Our activities and programs are now shifting focus and emphasis towards empowering young people, including women, to take up leadership roles in the community.

“We believe such training and collaboration with human right oriented agencies is vital to creating an active and focused citizenry among our young population.

“In this respect linkages between formal and informal systems are important and this workshop is for all of you to learn about sexual abuse and how to address it.”

Training facilitator, Ms Shamima Ali of Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre said; “We have conducted many such workshops in rural communities and with Government organisations like the Fiji Police Force.”

“This is the first specifically for youths and we are grateful for the opportunity to be able to relay to youths and youth leaders the Fiji scenario and the need to address the situation,” said Ms Ali.

Mausio Andrew, a youth representative from Rotuma said; “We are looking forward to the training and learning as much as we can to take back to Rotuma.”

Mausio and eleven other youth travelled all the way from Rotuma to attend the training.

DEPTFO