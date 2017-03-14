The Patron of “Read to Lead FIJI”, Mrs Mary Bainimarama, wife of Prime Minister, Honourable Voreqe Bainimarama, today presented an Everyday Book Box Set to Dilkusha Girls School (Monday 13th March).

This marks the launch of the third phase of NGO Vision Fiji’s “Read to Lead FIJI” project that is committed to placing Every Day Book Sets containing 250 new books in Fiji’s 731 primary schools.

FIJI Water CEO, Mr Rokoseru Nabalarua, said that the FIJI Water Foundation is pleased to support the programme that sees more than 185,000 books being made available to Fiji’s primary school children.

The programme is made possible by FIJI Water Foundation’s contribution of $300,000, the Australian Government’s Direct Aid Programme assistance of $100,00 in 2015, as well as a $49,000 per year commitment from Ministry of Education since 2016, combined with the support of Scholastic Inc., the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s book.

Mrs Bainimarama and Mr Nabalarua took time to read a selection of stories from the Read to Lead FIJI books to the Dilkusha students.

The pilot phase of the programme was launched by Patron, Mrs Bainimarama, on 15th April 2015, with the focus on placing the Every Day Book Boxes in 110 schools deemed to be the most under-resourced in all divisions. This has been completed, with the delivery of 27, 500 books to these schools.

Phase Two saw 240 schools receive a total of 60,000 books and the third phase, launched today at Dilkusha, will see these reading resources delivered to a total of 136 schools in Nausori, including Tailevu, and in Ra, Cakaudrove, Lau and Lomaiviti.

