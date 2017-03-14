Seasonal Work Employment Opportunities for Rural Settlements 

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Hon. Jone Usamate conducting seasonal work awareness with Tikina Nalaba of Ra. Photo: DEPTFO

Fijians in rural settlements nationwide are also eligible for seasonal work employment opportunities.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Employment, Hon. Jone Usamate during his meeting with the Tavua Advisory Councils and community members in Tavua College this week.

“It will be the responsibility of the Advisory Councillors to oversee the selection of the three primary nominations as pilot workers from their respective settlements and submission of names to the Provincial Administrator’s Office,” Minister Usamate said.

“Some community members from the rural settlement have been deployed for seasonal work last year and again this year and my ministry has been receiving positive reports about their performance.

“Workers Asish Chand of Navua and Krishnil Mudaliar of Sigatoka kick started seasonal work deployment in New Zealand this year and they have impressed their employer since then.

Minister Usamate stressed to the Councillors that they must select people who could become door openers and able to work in agricultural farming work.

“If we send the right people for seasonal work, Fiji’s quota will automatically intensify through their good performance which is the main strategy for more job opportunities,” Minister Usamate said.

In the same forum, the Minister Usamate also addressed other employment related issues specifically on the terms and conditions of employment, bogus employment agencies and services provided by the National Employment Centre.

The Employment Minister also met with the Rakiraki Advisory Councillors later in the week.

DEPTFO