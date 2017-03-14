World Consumer Rights Day 2017

The Consumer Council of Fiji will be celebrating the World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) on 15th March 2017.

This year’s theme for WCRD is “Building a Digital World Consumers Can Trust” and the Council’s issue for discussion at the event is “Online Security”.

The level of trust for consumers towards traders and service providers is substantially high as traders and service providers are required to safeguard personal and financial information provided by consumers online.

Consumers are concerned that such information can be and are being disseminated by traders and service providers without their knowledge or approval.

The question is: How much can you trust someone with your personal information?

Consumers must understand the nature of the transaction prior to providing their personal information to the traders and service providers, as their privacy is crucial.

Therefore, the need to have a safe system that would enable online users to fully utilize the services without any insecurities.

The Council will be conducting a Café Style Discussion Session on 15th March with various stakeholders such as the Department of Communications; Cyber Crime Unit: Fiji Police Force; Financial Intelligence Unit; Telecommunications Fiji Limited; and Student Representatives.

The objectives of the Discussion Session is twofold: The first is to highlight the impact of privacy and data breaches on consumers, the economy and society.

Secondly, the Council aims to have discussions on how online security can be improved by businesses, regulators, policy makers and consumers to better protect consumers in the Digital Age.

The forum will be officiated by the Honorable Chief Justice Anthony H.C.T. Gates and the same will be held at the Attorney General’s Conference Room, Suvavou House, Suva.

The Council intends to take various feedbacks from the various concerned stakeholders and lobby policy makers to facilitate appropriate policy and/or regulatory framework to safeguard the interest of the consumers.

Consumer Council of Fiji