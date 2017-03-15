Misper Request

16 year old Litia Diyaya Lilidamu since the 26th of February. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

We request information that could help us in locating 16 year old Litia Diyaya Lilidamu who has been missing from her Nadonumai home since the 26th of February.

Litia was reported missing by her father after she failed to return home and she had failed to inform her family of her plans that Sunday.

Checks made at all likely places has so far turned out to be negative and we request anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or send us a message on the Crime Stoppers Fiji Facebook page.

You can also call the Lami Police Station on 3361222 or 9905384.

POLICE MEDIA CELL