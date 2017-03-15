New Churchill Park Huge Boost for West

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (center) with government officials and students of Jasper Williams High School. Photo: LUKE NACEI

By LUKE NACEI

The days of training and running on soggy tracks and fields are now over thanks to the Government of the day.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday opened the $5.5million newly refurbished Churchill Park with its new synthetic tracks.

The government contributed $2.8miilion to the development of the Park with added contributions from Lautoka City Council. Tappoos group came in to build the corporate booths, main entry gateway and the car parks.

Mr Bainimarama while officiating at the event said Churchill Park has always been the pride of Lautoka, but it is now truly a park for a people and a city on the move

“I am proud to be here in Lautoka. This is Fiji’s second city and a major manufacturing and business hub. Lautoka is an important driver of Fiji’s economic growth. It is growing along with the rest of the Western Division not just in size, but in sophistication and complexity,” The Prime Minister said.

“The Churchill Park we will enjoy today and in the future is evidence that government’s ambition for Lautoka and the Western Division is as big as your own,”

“The Western Division deserves the kinds of amenities and infrastructure that will support the athletes who live here and who work hard every day to improve themselves,” he said.

Students from schools around Lautoka were present at the event to witness the opening of their new park.

Meanwhile, the Western Zone School’s meet will commence at the newly upgraded Churchill Park in Lautoka this Friday and Saturday.