Successful Raids Conducted in Savusavu

The Duavata Community Policing concept of working together to eradicate crime continues to be felt a clear indication that people are wanting to make a difference in their communities.

Divisional Police Commander Northern Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani Nakauyaca said the success of raids conducted in Tacilevu, Savusavu yesterday was largely due to the information received from members of the public and concerned individuals.

Based on the information received, further investigations conducted by officers from Labasa eventually led to two separate raids conducted early yesterday morning in Tacilevu whereby more than 300 plants were found on two farms ranging from 1m-5m.

In the third raid conducted later in the day by the team of officers from the Labasa Police Station, a large bag full of dried leaves believed to be marijuana was found under a tree a few meters away from one of the suspects home.

In custody are four people who were found with dried leaves and plants believed to be marijuana.

The raid was conducted with the assistance of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces as information received that the four were allegedly in possession of dangerous items that could have seriously harmed our officers.

SSP Nakauyaca says the support towards the Duavata Community Policing initiative in the Northern Division is encouraging as the information received regarding the alleged drug related activities were from a number of different sources.

POLICE MEDIA CELL