Swimming Pool Planned for Lautoka

Students around Lautoka tried out the new tracks at Churchill Park. Photo: LUKE NACEI.

By LUKE NACEI

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has revealed works on Olympic size pool to begin in April.

Mr Bainimarama disclosed this information while opening the newly upgraded Churchill Park in Lautoka.

He said with the swimming pool planned for the west and the Churchill Park being upgraded can allow Lautoka to host the national games.

“Indeed, the Coca Cola Games no longer have to be held only in Suva. They can be held in the West, right here in Churchill Park. It also makes Fiji a more attractive venue for regional competitions.

The construction of the Olympic Pool is schedule to begin in April.

“And that will extend to swimming competitions as well, because at the end of April we will begin the construction of a modern Olympic-size swimming complex in Lautoka for competitions, a warm-up pool and a children’s pool,” Mr Bainimarama said.

“We are an athletic people. We love sport and games, and we embrace the hard work we must do to be great athletes. Government can’t make that work easier, but we can remove the obstacles our athletes face,”

“The athlete gives heart and sweat and sinew. All we have to do is provide a proper place to train and compete. They will do the rest,” he said.