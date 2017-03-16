A Search for God

Chinese ambassador to Fiji, Mr Zhang Ping receives a copy of Catching the Wind from Mr Norman Yee at the Tanoa Skylodge Hotel during the Nadi-China Business Forum. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

At the height of his career as head engineer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji (CAAF), happily married and raising seven children with wife Janney one would only imagine Norman Yee’s life as personally fulfilling.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the case as he revealed in his book Catching the Wind saying “I was at the top of my career as a head technician, happily married but life seemed to be empty”.

Mr Yee started writing this book 38 years ago and decided to finish the book in 2007 which finally got published in 2014.

He said while the book is about his parent’s life in China, the clan, his childhood escapades, his marriage and raising his children, it’s really about his personal encounter with God.

“I was praying out to God to show himself then God intervened,”

“There’s an unusual story of my spiritual experiences where in mid career I encountered the living God who changed my whole life and outlook on life,” Mr Yee said.

He said after this spiritual intervention he was no longer the intense young man trying to catch the wind of success by his own efforts rather God showed him that success depended totally on him alone and showed him there was more.

Catching the Wind also tells about what it’s like to live as an immigrant in Fiji and what life was like for Mr Yee growing up in Fiji.

“You’ll find in the book, sometimes on numerous accounts of why many Chinese left their homeland for a better life somewhere,”

“Growing up in the shadow of some poverty, then a scholarship overseas to train to work at Nadi Airport and gradually replace the expatriates there and my incredible spiritual experiences,” he said.

Mr Yee said for half my life I tried catching the wind on success.

“I worked hard and I worked smart,” he said.

But two books played a very important part in Mr Yee’s early life in high school.

“One was Cheaper By The Dozen by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey , this story taught me about processes and efficiency and another book, How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, who taught me to see things from another person’s view point or do to others as want you them to do to you,” he said.

Mr Yee said this was before he became a Christian and before he started reading the bible.

He also revealed in his book his mother had wanted him to marry his own race and most of all in his own dialect.

“If not we would be like duck and geese, not able to understand each other. I ended up marrying a Chinese girl with a different dialect,” Mr Yee said.

In the book are also rare accounts of his time in civil aviation that also talks about Fiji being the first in the world to use GPS in our aircraft domestically.

“There followed a time for us to take part in international aviation safety planning in the Asia Pacific and then globally”

“As my friend Robert Kruger who was the Deputy Regional Director in Thailand said a time of unimaginable civil aviation development,” Mr Yee said.

The book can be purchased from Mr Yee at a price of $50.00