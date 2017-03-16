ITC To Meet With FCLC For New Agreement

Ian Sayers, Coordinator Sector Developer for the International Trade Centre (ITC) is in Fiji this week to address difficulties faced by the international NGO in completing its role in mentoring and funding FCLC (Fiji Crop & Livestock Council), according to Simon Cole, FCLC’s Chairman.

Mr. Cole said that ITC had completed its contract with FCLC and was pursuing a handover agreement for 2017.

“We are grateful to ITC for continuing its role in helping us to become fully operational over the past three years, despite its ongoing difficulties in funding us.

“This has challenged FCLC to find other methods of providing services promised as part of Government’s efforts in establishing the Council in 2010 to help towards commercializing the agricultural sector.”

Mr. Cole said that the Council would review, with ITC, its contribution to FCLC’s development with the aim of improving the mentoring and funding process, “before it could move forward towards a new agreement to complete activities already agreed in 2015 and 2016.”

“Despite its contractual agreement to provide the funding and mentoring of FCLC, we have been surprised that ITC has focused on its activities in Fiji outside of Council work. We have found this a bit disconcerting, as it has disrupted the intentions that brought them to Fiji for the Council.

Mr. Cole said that he was confident that in the upcoming meetings these differences could be “ironed out” that could lead to a new improved relationship with ITC into the future.

FCLC is comprised the Pig, Dairy, Beef, Sheep/Goat, Root Crop, Ginger, Kava, Cocoa, Honey, Fruit, Salad Vegetables and Coconut Associations as well as Food Processors.