Dried Leaves Seized in Valelevu

Dried leaves packed in plastic, wrapped in foil believed to be marijuana seized at the crime scene. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL

Six of the eight persons taken in for questioning following a raid in Valelevu yesterday have been questioned and released

A team of officers from Southern Division and K9 Unit carried out the raid at a home whereby dried leaves packed in plastic, wrapped in foil believed to be marijuana were seized.

Money was also seized from the home and investigations will also be looking at those arrested at the scene who would have had knowledge of the offence taking place.

Once again the raid is an outcome of information received about the alleged drug related activities a positive indication that people are willing to work with Police to put a stop to these activities.

We encourage those with information about drug related activities or any form of criminal activity to use our Crime Stoppers line on 919.

POLICE MEDIA CELL