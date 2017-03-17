Fiji Airways Records Biggest Profit Ever

Attorney General and Minister for Economy and Aviation, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum speaking during the announcement of the Fiji Airways Group FY16 Financial Result yesterday. Photo: DEPTFO.

By ANA SOVA

Fiji Airways Group has recorded the biggest profit ever in it’s history before tax.

This was announced by the Attorney General and Minister for Economy and Aviation, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the announcement of the Fiji Airways Group FY16 Financial Results at the Fiji Airways Headquarters in Nadi.

“The Group’s profit before tax was $84.5 million compared to the $70.2 million achieved in the previous year. We’ve gone up by about $14 million,” Mr Khaiyum said.

He said the Group’s revenue was $825 million compared to the $815.3 million in the previous year.

The Group’s passenger numbers has also increased to 1.4 million from 1.3 million compared to the same period in the previous year.