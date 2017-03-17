Fiji Football Team Present Sevusevu to President Konrote

His Excellency the President, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote with the Fiji National Football team players at the State House today. Photo: DEPTFO.

His Excellency the President, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote today received the Fiji National Football team and offered the nation’s well wishes for the tournament.

“It is a great pleasure to receive you on behalf of Government and the people of Fiji our national football team that is hosting the New Zealand Football team at Churchill Park on the 25th of this month. I’m aware that this is the qualifying tournament for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Russia,” President Konrote said.

The Head of State said Fiji Football has done well in the international arena, with Fijian players proudly playing in the Oceania and overseas clubs.

“We are proud of this achievement. Football in Fiji is not as popular as rugby, but it’s an emerging sport, give it time,” President Konrote said.

“As Fijians, we have always shown the world that we strive on competing with bigger teams and always attempt to ensure in stamping our mark and be recognized in any sport that we participate in.

“I would like to remind you all that we will have to practice good sportsmanship and values that will enhance the promotion of soccer in Fiji and the region. Discipline is a very important aspect in good sportsmanship.

“I send my best wishes and the nation’s wishes to the 29-member team and match officials for a successful participation.”

This team will be playing home and away matches with the All Whites.

DEPTFO