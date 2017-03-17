Huge Payout For Fiji Airways Staff

The Minister for Economy and Aviation, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum with Fiji Airways staff pictured in front of a banner demonstrating the airline’s new service vision. Photo: DEPTFO.

By ANA SOVA

All eligible non-management staff of Fiji Airways and Fiji Link will receive a profit shared payout of $4, 000 each.

This was announced by the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy and Aviation, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday during the announcement of the Fiji Airways Group FY16 Financial Results at the Fiji Airways Headquarters in Nadi.

Mr Khaiyum said this amount was approximately 20 per cent higher than the same period in 2015.

All eligible Fiji Airways & Fiji Link managers will receive management bonus of no less than $9, 000 each.

This again was a 20 per cent increase than the previous year.

“The total payout of profit is $6 million of which $4 million is being paid out to non-management staff, ” Mr Khaiyum said.